Five drug peddlers held, drugs recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting various operations, arrested five drug peddlers and seized over 37 kilograms of narcotics from their possession, here on Tuesday.

According to an ANF spokesman, the team recovered 47 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger who was a resident of Charsadda at Islamabad International Airport.

In another operation, ANF and ASF recovered 62 grams of hashish at Islamabad International Airport from the possession of a Bishkek-bound passenger, a resident of Haripur, was going on flight number KA-4506.

The ANF conducted a raid near CMH Chowk Attock and recovered 7.

2 kg hashish from a car and rounded up two accused.

The spokesman informed that ANF foiled a bid to smuggle six kg of hashish from Peshawar to Taxila and arrested a drug smuggler resident of Rawalpindi intercepted near Motorway Park Peshawar.

ANF and FC in a joint operation in Khyber seized 23.5 kg of hashish.

The ANF conducted a raid on a private courier company office in Lahore Gulberg-III and 295 grams of heroin concealed in clothes was recovered from a parcel booked for UK.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.