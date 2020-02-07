Five drug peddlers held, drugs recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession.

According to police sources, SHO Sadar police station along with team have raided and arrested five drug peddlers included Luqman, Mujeeb ullah, Shahbaz, Mahmood and Nawab.

Police have also recovered 1140 gram hashish,, 210 gram opium, 50 little wine and also unearthed a distillery while cases were also lodged against the accused.

District police officer Faisal Shahzad said that drug peddlers deserve no tolerance as they were destroying the future of youngsters.

