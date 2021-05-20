Five drug peddlers held in sargodha

Police on Thursday arrested five drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested five drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police said that during a continued drive against drug pushers and criminals,the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places in their jurisdiction and arrested five drug peddlers and recovered 2.

270 kg hashish, 1.5 kg heroin and 22 litres of liquor from them. The accused were identified as-Muhammad Iqbal,Muhammad Ramzan, Khizar Hayyat, Ali Raza and Shan Anwar.

Separate cases were registered.