UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Drug Peddlers Held In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 02:23 PM

Five drug peddlers held in sargodha

Police on Thursday arrested five drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested five drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police said that during a continued drive against drug pushers and criminals,the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places in their jurisdiction and arrested five drug peddlers and recovered 2.

270 kg hashish, 1.5 kg heroin and 22 litres of liquor from them. The accused were identified as-Muhammad Iqbal,Muhammad Ramzan, Khizar Hayyat, Ali Raza and Shan Anwar.

Separate cases were registered.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Auctioning of Nawaz Sharif’s seized Sheikhupura ..

8 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

26 minutes ago

Gallery 6 to organize live discussion on Arjumand ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani universities join SCO Agricultural Unive ..

2 minutes ago

Berlin Should Initiate Counter-Sanctions Against U ..

2 minutes ago

China Describes US as Pure Creator of Security Ris ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.