Five drug peddlers held, over 4kg drugs recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The City district Police Wednesday claimed to have arrested five alleged drug peddlers with recovery of over 4kg hashish and 55grams of Crystal from their possession.

According to SSP City Sarfraz Nawaz, Chakiwara PS team arrested Muhammad Riaz s/o Abdul Suleman and Shehzad Raza s/o Muhammad Aslam from Umer Lane near Shani Chowk and recovered 1100 grams of hashish and 55grams Crystal.

They were involved in drug supply in different parts of the city at large scale. The arrested accused Shehzad was a habitual criminal and drug peddler who was nominated in two FIRs registered against him at Kalri and Nabi Bux police stations.

Garden PS nabbed two drug peddlers identified as Faheem s/o Attaullah and Junaid s/o Javed with recovery of 2.

33 kg hashish and cash Rs 500 they had earned from drug business. They were arrested from Siddiq Wahab Road and Corner Oil Street. One of the arrested accused Junaid was a habitual criminal and was also nominated in a case registered against him at the PS City Court.

Nabi Bux PS arrested a drug peddler Abdul Habib s/o Abdul Hameed from Jehangir Patangi Road and recovered 1010 grams of hashish. He was already nominated in an FIR registered against him at the same police station.

All arrested accused were being further interrogated about their accomplices and their criminal record was also being checked.

Cases have been registered and further investigations were underway.