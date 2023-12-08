Five drug peddlers held, over 5 kg hashish recovered

Sadar Wah police in an operation conducted on Friday against five drugs peddlers working for intercity racket of drugs peddlers, have recovered over five kilogram of drugs from them

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Sadar Wah police in an operation conducted on Friday against five drugs peddlers working for intercity racket of drugs peddlers, have recovered over five kilogram of drugs from them.

According to District Police, during crackdown, five drug dealers named Waheed, Faisal, Zaheer, Shah Khail and Haroon Ali were apprehended and seized 1 kg 500 grams, 1 kg 400 grams, 560 grams and 2.

46 kilogram of drugs, respectively.

In another operation, Taxila police recovered 510 grams hashish from an accused Junaid.

Separate cases were registered against them under Control of Narcotics Substances Act while further investigation was launched by respective police.

