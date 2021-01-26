UrduPoint.com
Five Drug Peddlers Held With Narcotics:

Tue 26th January 2021

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested five drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police sources said that during ongoing drive against drug pushers in the district a team of Sillanwali police station conducted raids and arrested 5 accused.

The team recovered 4.3 Kg hashish, 10 litres liquor, 1 pistol 30 bore from them.

They were identified as Ghulam Abbas,Amir Hayyat,Muhammad Shakeel,Manzoor Ahmed and Amir Sajjad. Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

