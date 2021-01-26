Five drug peddlers held with narcotics:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested five drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police sources said that during ongoing drive against drug pushers in the district a team of Sillanwali police station conducted raids and arrested 5 accused.

The team recovered 4.3 Kg hashish, 10 litres liquor, 1 pistol 30 bore from them.

They were identified as Ghulam Abbas,Amir Hayyat,Muhammad Shakeel,Manzoor Ahmed and Amir Sajjad. Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.