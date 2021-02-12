Five drug peddlers held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The police on Friday arrested five drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police sources said that during ongoing drive against drug sellers in the district,the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested five accused,besides recovering 4.

320 kg hashish and 50 litres of liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Mujahid Iqbal,Imran Ali,Haider Ali,Mohsin and Imran Shah.

Cases were registered against the accused.