Five drug peddlers held with narcotics:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Police on Friday arrested five alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

Police said that during the ongoing drive against drug-pushers, teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places, arrested drug-peddlers and recovered 1.

4-kg opium, 1.7-kg hashish and 20 litres of liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Jamal, Waris, Muhammad Riaz, Sabir and Majid. Separate cases were registered.