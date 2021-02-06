UrduPoint.com
Five Drug Peddlers Held With Narcotics In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 03:33 PM

Five drug peddlers held with narcotics in sargodha

The police arrested five criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The police arrested five criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them on Saturday.

The police said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering 2.

560-kg hashish,10 liters of liquor, two pistols and a gun.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Rafique, Ijaz Jutt, Muhammad Mubashar, PervaizHussain and Saleem.�The police�have registered separate cases against them.

More Stories From Pakistan

