Five drug peddlers held with narcotics in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The police arrested five criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them on Saturday.

The police said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering 2.

560-kg hashish,10 liters of liquor, two pistols and a gun.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Rafique, Ijaz Jutt, Muhammad Mubashar, PervaizHussain and Saleem.�The police�have registered separate cases against them.