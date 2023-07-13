Five drug-peddlers nabbed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The district police arrested five drug-pushers including a woman and seized more than five-kilogram hashish from them during the last 24 hours.

According to a police report, Mansoorabad police arrested a drug-peddler Wasim Abbas of Chak No 266-RB from Kashmir Pull and recovered 200-gram hashish from him.

A drug-traffickers Zaman of Shamsabad was arrested from Jhumra Road and 1.5-kg hashish was seized, Umair was held from 66 Feet Bazaar with 2.25-kg hashish, Akram was arrested from 71-GB with 1.25-kg hashish. A woman Shazia was taken into custody from 139 Mor, Gojra Road. Police recovered 1.5-kg hashish from her hideout.

All the accused were sent behind bars after registration of separate cases against them.