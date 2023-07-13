Open Menu

Five Drug-peddlers Nabbed

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Five drug-peddlers nabbed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The district police arrested five drug-pushers including a woman and seized more than five-kilogram hashish from them during the last 24 hours.

According to a police report, Mansoorabad police arrested a drug-peddler Wasim Abbas of Chak No 266-RB from Kashmir Pull and recovered 200-gram hashish from him.

A drug-traffickers Zaman of Shamsabad was arrested from Jhumra Road and 1.5-kg hashish was seized, Umair was held from 66 Feet Bazaar with 2.25-kg hashish, Akram was arrested from 71-GB with 1.25-kg hashish. A woman Shazia was taken into custody from 139 Mor, Gojra Road. Police recovered 1.5-kg hashish from her hideout.

All the accused were sent behind bars after registration of separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Road Gojra Women From

Recent Stories

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

45 minutes ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

46 minutes ago
 RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

1 hour ago
 IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

2 hours ago
 Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bha ..

Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bhai in Mardan

2 hours ago
Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all as ..

Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all aspects of cooperation

2 hours ago
 UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peac ..

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peace and sustainable development

2 hours ago
 Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educ ..

Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educational tour

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right to Self-Preservation&#039;

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan