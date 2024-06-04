Five Drug Peddlers Netted With Five Kg Charras
Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi district police in an action against suspected drug peddlers on Tuesday arrested five accused besides recovering five kg charras and other items from their possession.
A police spokesperson said that Taxila police held an accused namely Asad Mehmood for having 1500 grams charras and Farhad with 1420 grams charras.
Saddar Wah police rounded up Sadaqat on recovery of 1400 grams charras.
Saddar Baroni police netted Saad Ali for possessing 700 grams charras while Rattaamral police nabbed an accused namely Yousaf and recovered 550 grams charras from his possession.
Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.
He said, Rawalpindi district police on the directives of the City Police Officer had accelerated ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers.
