Five drug peddlers netted with over 10 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up five accused on recovery of over 10 kg charras.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral police managed to net a drug peddler namely Murad Khan and recovered 4400 grams charras and also arrested Asad for having 1400 grams charras.

Saddar Wah police rounded up Saif for possessing 1650 grams charras while Gujar Khan police netted an accused namely Shah Zaib and seized 1500 grams charras.

R.A.Bazar police nabbed a drug peddler, Atif for carrying 1300 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations were underway.

City Police Officer (CPO) of Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.