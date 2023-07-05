Open Menu

Five Drug Peddlers Netted With Over 7 Kg Narcotics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 02:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up five accused on recovery of over 7 kg charras.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat police held Shoukat with 2430 grams charras and Kalar Syedan police rounded up Adnan Dawood on recovery of 1300 grams charras.

Rattaamral police nabbed Badri Khan for carrying 1300 grams charras and Fazal ur Rehman with 1100 grams charras.

Waris Khan police arrested Muhammad Aslam for having 1250 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

