Five drug peddlers netted with over nine kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up five accused on recovery of over nine kg charras.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Baroni Police held Umar Shahid for having 3600 grams charras while Gujar Khan police rounded up Zarkar Ali with 1240 grams charras.

Jatli police recovered 1600 grams charras from the possession of Rizwan, a drug peddler.

He further informed that Sadiqabad police held Rohail for possessing 1600 grams charras while Rattaamral police netted Jan Muhammad and seized 1400 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.