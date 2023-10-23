Open Menu

Five Drug Peddlers Netted With Over Nine Kg Charras

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Five drug peddlers netted with over nine kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up five accused on recovery of over nine kg charras.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Baroni Police held Umar Shahid for having 3600 grams charras while Gujar Khan police rounded up Zarkar Ali with 1240 grams charras.

Jatli police recovered 1600 grams charras from the possession of Rizwan, a drug peddler.

He further informed that Sadiqabad police held Rohail for possessing 1600 grams charras while Rattaamral police netted Jan Muhammad and seized 1400 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Saddar All From

Recent Stories

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first a ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first against Afghanistan today

8 minutes ago
 Interior Minister calls for capacity building of P ..

Interior Minister calls for capacity building of Police on scientific basis

48 minutes ago
 Senate session to be convened this week to discuss ..

Senate session to be convened this week to discuss Palestine issue

51 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afgha ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, W ..

1 hour ago
 Special Court indicts Imran Khan, Qureshi in Ciphe ..

Special Court indicts Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

3 hours ago
 After consecutive losses, Pakistan to take on Afgh ..

After consecutive losses, Pakistan to take on Afghanistan today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2023

5 hours ago

Salem bin Abdulrahman visits ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ campaign at ECS

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of the Netherlands review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of the Netherlands review regional developments

13 hours ago
 With the participation of 10,100 volunteers, 25,00 ..

With the participation of 10,100 volunteers, 25,000 relief packages prepared, 55 ..

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber welcomes nearly 5,000 new member c ..

Sharjah Chamber welcomes nearly 5,000 new member companies in 2023

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan