Open Menu

Five Drug Peddlers Netted With Over Six Kg Charras

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Five drug peddlers netted with over six kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up five accused on recovery of over six kg charras.

According to a police spokesman, Kahuta police managed to net a drug peddler namely Qasim and recovered 1540 grams charras and Moonis for having 1515 grams charras.

Gujar Khan police rounded up Farooq for possessing 1300 grams charras while Bani police netted an accused namely Bilal and seized 1260 grams charras.

Waris Khan police nabbed a drug peddler, Bilawal for carrying 1150 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Bani Rawalpindi Kahuta All

Recent Stories

Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global ..

Milestone book launch unveils insights into Global South Culture, Communication

22 minutes ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan op ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against South A ..

2 hours ago
 IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money launderin ..

IMF urges Pakistan to tighten anti-money laundering, tax enforcement

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day offici ..

Caretaker PM leaves for Riyadh on three-day official visit

3 hours ago
 PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Sola ..

PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Solangi

3 hours ago
 PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM- ..

PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM-P’s support: Rana Sana

3 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. A ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, Histor ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal ..

Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal

3 hours ago
 PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Ga ..

PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Gaza

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Commitment with national unity, harmony renewed in ..

Commitment with national unity, harmony renewed in Karachi on Iqbal Day

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan