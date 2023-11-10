Five drug peddlers netted with over six kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up five accused on recovery of over six kg charras.

According to a police spokesman, Kahuta police managed to net a drug peddler namely Qasim and recovered 1540 grams charras and Moonis for having 1515 grams charras.

Gujar Khan police rounded up Farooq for possessing 1300 grams charras while Bani police netted an accused namely Bilal and seized 1260 grams charras.

Waris Khan police nabbed a drug peddler, Bilawal for carrying 1150 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.