Five drug pusher arrested, narcotics recovered in Sahiwal

The City Police has launched crackdown against drug mafia across the district and arrested five drug peddlers

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The City Police has launched crackdown against drug mafia across the district and arrested five drug peddlers.

According to the police source, police raided in the different areas of the district and recovered heavy quantity of narcotics including 52 litre wine, 230 gram hashish.

The police also arrested five accused during the raid and 17 litre alcohol recovered from Umair, 8 litre from Rashid, nine litre from Muhammad Shafique, 18 litre from Aurther Jan and 230 gram hashish from Irshad.

The police registered the separate cases against them.

\378