Five Drug-pushers Arrested
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 05:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) ::Police on Sunday arrested five drug-pushers and recovered 50-litre liquor and 4.930-kg charas from them.
According to sources, Sambrial police station force intercepted one Qamar near Mor Sambrial and recovered 50-litre liquor from him.
Hanjipura police arrested Shahbaz and Tariq from Shahabpura and recovered 1.410-kg and 1-kg charas from them, respectively.
Motra police arrested one Shehzad near Shahnywali village with 1.260-kg charas.
Also, City Pasrur police arrested Ashraf from Pasrur Road with 1.260-kg charas.
Police have registered separate cases.