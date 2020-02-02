UrduPoint.com
Five Drug-pushers Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 05:10 PM

Five drug-pushers arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) ::Police on Sunday arrested five drug-pushers and recovered 50-litre liquor and 4.930-kg charas from them.

According to sources, Sambrial police station force intercepted one Qamar near Mor Sambrial and recovered 50-litre liquor from him.

Hanjipura police arrested Shahbaz and Tariq from Shahabpura and recovered 1.410-kg and 1-kg charas from them, respectively.

Motra police arrested one Shehzad near Shahnywali village with 1.260-kg charas.

Also, City Pasrur police arrested Ashraf from Pasrur Road with 1.260-kg charas.

Police have registered separate cases.

