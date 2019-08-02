UrduPoint.com
Five Drug-pushers Arrested In Sialkot

Five drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

Police on Friday arrested five alleged drug-pushers and recovered 8.089-kg charas from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Police on Friday arrested five alleged drug-pushers and recovered 8.089-kg charas from them.

According to police, Cantt police station conducted a raid in village Boath and arrested one Nazeer with 2.200-kg charas.

Sadar police intercepted one Sher Anwar near Duburji Malian village and recovered 2.1-kg charas from him.

Also, a police team arrested one Niqah from Bhaguwaal Road and Hassan from Jummu Road with 1.320-kg, 1.360-kg charas each, respectively.

Badiana police arrested one Akram near Kakhanwali village with 1.100-kg charas.

Police have registered separate cases against them.

