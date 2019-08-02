Five Drug-pushers Arrested In Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 05:33 PM
Police on Friday arrested five alleged drug-pushers and recovered 8.089-kg charas from them
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Police on Friday arrested five alleged drug-pushers and recovered 8.089-kg charas from them.
According to police, Cantt police station conducted a raid in village Boath and arrested one Nazeer with 2.200-kg charas.
Sadar police intercepted one Sher Anwar near Duburji Malian village and recovered 2.1-kg charas from him.
Also, a police team arrested one Niqah from Bhaguwaal Road and Hassan from Jummu Road with 1.320-kg, 1.360-kg charas each, respectively.
Badiana police arrested one Akram near Kakhanwali village with 1.100-kg charas.
Police have registered separate cases against them.