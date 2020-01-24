Five drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

Police on Friday arrested five drug-pushers and recovered 7.220-kg charas from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Police on Friday arrested five drug-pushers and recovered 7.220-kg charas from them.

Kotwali Police arrested one Imran from Chowk Yateem Khana with 1.420-kg charas and Numan from Sarafa Bazaar with 1.380-kg charas.

Naikapura Police intercepted Amir near Aimenabad Road and recovered 1.500-kg charas from him and arrested another person Amir from Nawan Pind with 1.380-kg charas.

Sambrial police arrested Anjum from Bhopaalwala village with 1.340-kg charas. Police have registered separate cases.