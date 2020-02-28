Five Drug-pushers Arrested In Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 08:05 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Police on Friday arrested five alleged drug-pushers and recovered 2.780-kg charas and 40-litre liquor from them.
According to sources, Ugoki police, on a tip-off, arrested three drug-pushers, identified as Shan, Ansar and Basheer from Shatab Garha and recovered 40-liter liquor from them.
Headmarala police intercepted one Munir near Marala Road and recovered 1.460-kg charas from him.
Meanwhile, Motra police arrested one Javed and recovered 1.320-kg charas.
Police have registered separate cases.