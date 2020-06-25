UrduPoint.com
Five Drug Pushers Held During Operation With 18kg Hashish

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Khanewal police have arrested five drug pushers in an operation at Katcha Khoh Thursday yielding recovery of over 18 kilogram of Hashish, police said.

SHO Katcha inspector Shoukat Baloch led a team in an operation that resulted in the arreat of five drug pushers including Ikramullah, Muhammad Fazil, Rana Akbar, Aslam Rehmani and Rana Arsalan.

Police also recovered a black car the accused were allegedly using in narcotics trafficking.

Meanwhile, police also arrested three more accused including Dilawar Abbas, Sajjad and Ammar Haidar on possession of illegal weapons and recovered five 30 bore pistols with dozens of bullets. Further investigations were in progress.

