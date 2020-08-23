UrduPoint.com
Five Drug Pushers Held With Contraband

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Five drug pushers held with contraband

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested five drug pushers from various parts of the district and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

Sadr police Okara arrested Muhammad Ali and his accomplice Kausar Bibi aka Sheeman with 6 kg hashish, a vehicle (LEB-7099) and Rs 5000 in cash.

Baseerpura police arrested Muhammad Azam with 3.2 kg hashish and Rs 1200.

Sangtrah police arrested Amanat and Ramzan with 30 liter liquor and a 12-bore gun.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

