Five drug traffickers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The district police have arrested five drug traffickers red handed and recovered contraband from their possession during the last 24 hours.

According to a police spokesperson, a drug peddler namely Saif ul Malook was nabbed with 1.

25kg hashish from Tezab mills chowk, Abdul Rehman with 1.50kg hashish from Siddiqia graveyard.Rizwan from Totian Wal Khoo with 1.75kg hashish. Asif Alias Tamboo with 2kg hashish and Amjad with 1.25kg hashish from Chak No 356-GB Rodala road area.

Separated cases have been registered against all accused.