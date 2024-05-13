Five Drug Traffickers Held
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 01:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The district police have arrested five drug traffickers red handed and recovered contraband from their possession during the last 24 hours.
According to a police spokesperson, a drug peddler namely Saif ul Malook was nabbed with 1.
25kg hashish from Tezab mills chowk, Abdul Rehman with 1.50kg hashish from Siddiqia graveyard.Rizwan from Totian Wal Khoo with 1.75kg hashish. Asif Alias Tamboo with 2kg hashish and Amjad with 1.25kg hashish from Chak No 356-GB Rodala road area.
Separated cases have been registered against all accused.
Recent Stories
PM directs to use technology for making wheat procurement process transparent
Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan
Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China
PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian Mac Neice
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU gears up preparations of AAOU annual conference5 minutes ago
-
Crusher's owners,transporters agrees to follow load axle policy:5 minutes ago
-
Two brothers killed,third injured in firing incident5 minutes ago
-
Teenage drowns in canal5 minutes ago
-
Rotana Hotel Group launches signature Rotana Islamabad45 minutes ago
-
Tourists throng Kaghan-Naran after road’s reopening45 minutes ago
-
Flour prices decreasing cross the country, easing burden on consumers45 minutes ago
-
CDA launches cleanliness campaign at tourist spots55 minutes ago
-
Ongoing wheat procurement process inspected55 minutes ago
-
PM directs to use technology for making wheat procurement process transparent1 hour ago
-
Youth killed in road accident1 hour ago
-
Shujaat Ali Khosa stresses importance of public-private partnership for economic growth1 hour ago