Five Drugs Peddlers Arrested, Narcotics Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Wah Cantt Police during a crackdown against the drug-selling mafia on Monday arrested five peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession

Talking to newsmen, Sub-divisional Police officer DSP Ghulam Asghar Chandia said that a team of police led by station house officer Taxila Police station Inspector Muhammad Rafeeq raided the den of Almas Khan and recovered 1.65 kilogram hashish, one gun 12 MM and one gun 12 bore while 1.50 kilogram hashish was recovered from Adil.

He further added that a team of Wah Saddar Police Station Inspector Muhammad Kashif raided at the den of Shaheer and recovered 1.10 kilogram hashish from his possession.

Separately during a raid at the den of Shafeeq, 1.65 kilogram hasish was recovered while the same police also recovered 0.5 kilogram hashish from Zubair.

He said that separate cases were registered against the accused under Control of Narcotics Substances Act and further investigation was launched.

