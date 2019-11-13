UrduPoint.com
Five Drugs Pushers Held In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 08:43 PM

Five drugs pushers held in Sialkot

The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five drug pushers and recovered 5.075kg charas and liquor

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five drug pushers and recovered 5.075kg charas and liquor.

According to the police, PS Hajipura arrested Fiaz and recovered 10 bottles of liquor while PS Niakapura arrested Majeed with 1.

335kg hashish.

PS Ugoki intercepted Zaheer and Chand and recovered narcotics while PS Headmirala arrested Fiasal with 1.240kg charas.

The police registered separate cases against them and started investigations.

Your Thoughts and Comments

