Five drugs pushers rounded up in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested five drugs pushers and recovered huge quantity of Chars and 60-bottle of liquor from their possessions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested five drugs pushers and recovered huge quantity of Chars and 60-bottle of liquor from their possessions.

A spokesman informed that Banni Police, during routine checking, managed to arrest Simran Sikandar and Muhammad Rasheed with 60-bottle of liquor.

Perwadhai Police nabbed Muhammad Suleman and Saif Ullah with 2.

790 kg chars.

Sadiqabad Police apprehended Saradar Ali khan for having 1.600 kg chars.

Police have registered separate cases against them under narcotics control act and started further investigations.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis has appreciated the police performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, spokesman said.