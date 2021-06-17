Five Easy Insaaf Centers establish for providing legal help to people

The Capital Police here Thursday established five Easy Insaaf Centers across the provincial metropolitan aiming to provide timely justice and legal help to applicants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Capital Police here Thursday established five Easy Insaaf Centers across the provincial metropolitan aiming to provide timely justice and legal help to applicants.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Captial Chief Police Officer (CCPO), Abass Ahsan that was also attended by SSP Operation Yasir Afridi besides SPs concerned and other police officials.

The meeting was informed that initially five Easy Insaaf Centers have been established in Chamkani, Hayatabad, Faqirabad, Badha Bair and Town police stations.

These Insaaf Centers will facilitate people registering their complaints in order to resolve their grievances swiftly.

Addressing participants of the meeting, CCPO said that no compromise would be made on safety of lives and properties of the masses and all resources would be utilized for maintaining peace and tranquility in the city.

He said trained ladies staff and police jawans have been deputed in these centers for ensuring supremacy of law in the area. He said that these Easy Insaaf Centers would be expended to other parts of the district.