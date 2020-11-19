Five eateries sealed over violation of corona SOPs

As many as five eateries were sealed in a joint operation conducted by Khyber Pakthunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FSHFA) and district administration in different areas of tehsil Shabqadar

CHARSSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) ::As many as five eateries were sealed in a joint operation conducted by Khyber Pakthunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FSHFA) and district administration in different areas of tehsil Shabqadar.

The team by Assistant Commissioner Syed Fahad Iftikhar inspected various shops providing foodies for cleanliness, quality of food and implementation of corona SOPs. The team booked 10 owners of restaurants for violation of SOPs and providing unhygienic food items to customers.

He also issued notices to various others and said that ensuring provision of safe and healthy food items to the public was our responsibility. He said no tolerance would be shown towards those who refused inspection by closing their shops, adding he said the violators would face hefty fines.