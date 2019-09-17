Five 'Ehsas homes' to be established for old-age people

(@imziishan)

The government has planned to establish five 'Ehsaas homes' for elderly poor in the country with the utilization of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's (PBM) resources for taking care of this important segment of society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The government has planned to establish five 'Ehsaas homes' for elderly poor in the country with the utilization of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's (PBM) resources for taking care of this important segment of society.

According to an available document, under the Ehsaas Programme, the government will consider a public-private partnership model for establishing homes for the elderly.

It said in addition, pension for the elderly that are already enrolled in the Employees Old Age Benefit Institute (EOBI) of Government has been increased from Rs 5,250 to Rs 6,500.

It added for ensuring transparency in pension transfer, the EOBI is establishing a biometric payment pensions system in the country. The Ministry of Human Rights has also drafted a bill to accrue certain benefits to the elderly.

It said in order to promote Universal Health Coverage and financial access to healthcare, two initiatives are being undertaken. It added the Insaf Insurance card will be launched in 38 districts.

The document claimed that 10 million households will have access to Insaf Card by end of the year 2019 and around 60 million individuals will benefit from this, in view of family size.

Similarly, financial access to healthcare will also be provided for the poor to seek treatment in defined categories, especially in situations of catastrophic health expenditures through Tahafuz. These expenditures arise most commonly in the case of non-communicable diseases It said that Ehsaas is a multi-stakeholder and multi-sectoral strategy. At the Federal level its implementation is currently the responsibility of 34 federal ministries, divisions, and agencies.

It said 10 provincial Ehsaas plans are evolving and will be dovetailed with the federal strategy. A pledge to Ehsaas framework is being firmed up to solicit broader participation in Ehsaas.

The implementation of Ehsaas is monitored by a steering committee headed by the prime minister. The Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division and departments under its administrative control are responsible for executing majority of the policies, programmes and initiatives that are part of the Safety Net Pillar and the National Poverty Graduation Initiative under the Jobs and livelihoods Pillar.

Provincial Ehsaas plans are under development and will factor into the Ehsaas targets. The private sector and civil society organizations are expected to play an important role in the implementation of Ehsaas.

The document said a new policy and framework of commitments will be developed, which will allow the private sector and the civil society to make commitments linked to the pillars and targets of Ehsaas.

It said a number of initiatives will be undertaken to strengthen governance structures and promote proequity planning. Pro-poor goals and measurable indicators will be established for each ministry to monitor their progress, particularly with regard to improving inclusivity and eradicating poverty.

These targets will be reflective of ministry and division's progress with regard to Ehsaas, it added.

The National Strategy for the Development of Statistics will help in strengthening quality and availability of statistics or data and ensure the independence of statistics from political and other undue external influence.

It is important for the government to have access to accurate, reliable, and timely statistics, with a solid and credible base of evidence, to support the design and evaluation of policies and projects.

Free accessibility of data will be ensured through the District Development Portal in which poverty and other socio-economic indicators across Pakistan's districts will be available to policy makers and the publicFor the purpose of the Ehsaas framework, safety nets are defined as policies and programme, which address poverty and vulnerability by contributing to raising incomes of poor households and protect a person or household against either a chronic incapacity to work, economic shocks or catastrophic expenditure risks.