Five Employees To Perform Hajj At PEF’s Expense
Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Punjab education Foundation (PEF) has announced that five of its employees will perform Hajj next year under its sponsorship.
A special draw ceremony was held on Thursday at the PEF head office to determine the beneficiaries of this initiative. The event was graced by Provincial Minister of Education Rana Sikandar Hayat as the chief guest.
PEF Chairman Malik Shoaib Awan, Managing Director Shahid Farid, and a large gathering of PEF employees attended the event.
Provincial Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat conducted the draw and announced the Names of the five fortunate employees selected for Hajj. He also made a generous announcement, stating that he would personally sponsor an additional PEF employee to perform Hajj, reflecting his commitment to supporting this noble cause.
Ayesha Dilawar (Master Trainer), Tasbeem Abdul Sattar (Assistant Director), Muhammad Ismail (Monitoring & Evaluation Officer), Muhammad Nawaz (Monitoring & Evaluation Officer), Maqsood Ahmed (Driver) were selected for Hajj through the draw.
Chairman Malik Shoaib Awan and Managing Director Shahid Farid congratulated the employees and praised the initiative. He highlighted that PEF will bear all expenses for the pilgrimage and expressed their commitment to continuing this tradition annually, allowing employees to benefit from this opportunity each year.
This heartfelt initiative by PEF aims to honor and support its employees, emphasizing the organization’s dedication to their well-being and spiritual aspirations.
