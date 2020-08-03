UrduPoint.com
Five Extra Landfill Sites Established For Offal Dumping In City: Kaushif Gulzar

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Five extra landfill sites established for offal dumping in city: Kaushif Gulzar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Managing Director (MD), Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Kaushif Gulzar Shaikh on Monday said that the SSWMB has set up five alternative landfill sites besides its two permanent landfill sites in view of the Monsoon rains for properly depositing offal during Eid-ul-Azha in the metropolis.

He said that these landfill sites have been established in district Korangi, Central, on islands in West and Malir district.

Kaushif Gulzar Shaikh said that the board had also been assigned to lift offal, entrails and internal organs of sacrificed animals, from 85 collection points in the city.

Talking to APP here, he said that the SSWMB was fundamentally working in three districts of Karachi to lift solid waste included district Malir, district South and district East.

He said, 'Two landfill sites Jam Chakro and Gond Pass Sites are the permanent landfill sites', Kaushif said, adding that the makeshift sites had been established to avoid any filth during rains in the city.

He said that the offal during these three days of Eid-ul-Azha had been estimated 1.079 million tons and the board was committed to perform its duty by collecting the animal waste from the designated collection points until its dumping at landfill sites.

