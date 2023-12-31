Open Menu

Five Factories Fined For Ecocide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2023 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The Environment Protection Department has imposed a fine of Rs.1.5 million on five factories on the charges of violating the law and polluting the environment in different parts of Faisalabad.

Deputy Director Johar Abbas Randhawa said here on Sunday that environment teams checked various factories and mills and found five of them on Satiana Road, Jaranala-Khurarianwala Road, Jaranwala Road and Nishatabad-Jhumra Road involved in burning prohibited materials and polluting the environment.

Therefore, the teams imposed a fine of Rs.300,000 each on four factories situated at Jaranwala Road and Jaranwala-Khurarianwala Road whereas the owner of a textile unit situated at Nishatabad-Jhumra Road was fined Rs.200,000 and the textile unit situated at Satiana Road Rs100,000, he added.

