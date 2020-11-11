Five factories, three tyre burning plants sealed causing smog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Environment department Wednesday sealed five factories and three tyre burning plants which were causing smog at industrial estate area.

A report regarding steps to prevent smog was submitted to Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

The teams also sealed one battery unit and got lodged cases against 74 industrial units involved in spreading smoke.

Similarly, Agriculture department also got lodged 12 cases over burning wastage of crops. It was also said in the report that 24 cases were also registered against traditional brick kilns owners and all traditional brick kilns have been closed across the district.

The Multan waste management company is also imposing fines over burning waste.

Secretary RTA and city traffic police is also conducting raids against smoke emitting vehicles.