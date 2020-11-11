UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Factories, Three Tyre Burning Plants Sealed Causing Smog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Five factories, three tyre burning plants sealed causing smog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Environment department Wednesday sealed five factories and three tyre burning plants which were causing smog at industrial estate area.

A report regarding steps to prevent smog was submitted to Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak.

The teams also sealed one battery unit and got lodged cases against 74 industrial units involved in spreading smoke.

Similarly, Agriculture department also got lodged 12 cases over burning wastage of crops. It was also said in the report that 24 cases were also registered against traditional brick kilns owners and all traditional brick kilns have been closed across the district.

The Multan waste management company is also imposing fines over burning waste.

Secretary RTA and city traffic police is also conducting raids against smoke emitting vehicles.

Related Topics

Multan Police Agriculture Company Vehicles RTA Traffic All

Recent Stories

Welsh trade delegation attends virtual ADIPEC 2020

46 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahra ..

16 minutes ago

‘The Next Ride’ cycling expedition of Israeli ..

24 minutes ago

Sania Mirza feels proud of son Izhaan Mirza Malik ..

27 minutes ago

ENEC, US Department of Energy discuss cybersecurit ..

31 minutes ago

Czechs plagued by virus again ahead of Germany fri ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.