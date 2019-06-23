UrduPoint.com
Five Faint After Eating Contaminated Food In Jhang

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Five of a family fell unconscious after eating contaminated food in Jhang on Sunday.

Locals said the family had taken spinach that caused the incident in the house located in the area of Waris road Jhang, reported a private news channel.

The locals informed the rescue teams which reached at the spot and shifted the patients to a nearby hospital.

The condition of the patients, identified as Nimra, Kulsoom, Iram, Ashraf and Ahsan , was stated out of danger.

