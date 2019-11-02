Five families on container attacking state of Pakistan: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said five families were on container attacking state of Pakistan to seek rule for their children.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said, "if we think, those five families are on the container who ruled the country forever."The families of Mufti Mehmood, Achakzai, Wali Khan, Bhutto and Sharif ruled the country, she added.

She said now they were attacking the state of Pakistan for gaining rule for their children.