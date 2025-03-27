Open Menu

Five Family Members Drown As Car Plunges Into River

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 10:20 AM

Five family members drown as car plunges into river

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Five members of a family lost their lives when their vehicle plunged into a river near Muhajir Camp in Malakand on Thursday.

According to rescue officials, the bodies of the deceased, including a man, two children, and two women, were retrieved from the river and shifted to a nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his ..

9 hours ago
 UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Sa ..

UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine

9 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE Nati ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE National Olympic Committee

10 hours ago
 Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains u ..

Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana

11 hours ago
Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

11 hours ago
 Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airs ..

Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes

11 hours ago
 French household confidence sees slight decline am ..

French household confidence sees slight decline amid cautious optimism on spendi ..

11 hours ago
 UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus ..

UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups

11 hours ago
 UAE President directs establishment of Zayed Educa ..

UAE President directs establishment of Zayed Education Foundation to empower nex ..

11 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day ..

Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day 2025 celebrations

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan