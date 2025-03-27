Five Family Members Drown As Car Plunges Into River
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Five members of a family lost their lives when their vehicle plunged into a river near Muhajir Camp in Malakand on Thursday.
According to rescue officials, the bodies of the deceased, including a man, two children, and two women, were retrieved from the river and shifted to a nearby hospital, a private news channel reported.
An investigation into the incident has been launched.
