Five Family Members Injured In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :At least five persons of a family sustained injuries due to collision between motorcycle and rickshaw.

According to details, an auto rickshaw collided with motorcycle at Khair Pur road in which five persons sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil headquarters hospital Alipur after providing first aid.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Ijaz, Shabana Bibi, sons Usman, Subhan and daughter Maheen.

The family was belonged from Khair Pur Sadat area.

