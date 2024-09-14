Open Menu

Five Family Members Killed In Roof Collapse Incident At Turangzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Five family members including three children were killed when the roof of a house collapsed in Turangzai areas of Charsadda.

According to rescue sources, a dilapidated roof of a house collapsed in Khat Koroona village of Turangzai due to a windstorm.

As a result, five family members including the father, mother and their three children were killed in the incident.

The bodies were retrieved by locals and rescue workers and shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Charsadda.

