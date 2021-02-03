UrduPoint.com
Five Family Members Laid To Rest In Qalandar Abad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:15 PM

Five family members laid to rest in Qalandar Abad

The funeral prayer of five family members, who were suffocated to death by gas leakage in Islamabad, was offered and laid to rest at Gojri Qalandar Abad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of five family members, who were suffocated to death by gas leakage in Islamabad, was offered and laid to rest at Gojri Qalandar Abad.

According to the details, five members family comprising Mohammad Rafaqat, his wife Phukraj, 35, son Hassan, 10, daughter Amna, 7, and another minor Hammad aged 6 years were laid to rest in their native village Gojri Qalandar Abad.

A large number of people from different walks of life have participated in the funeral prayer for their eternal peace.

Two days ago the ill-fated five members of Mohammad Rafaqat's family were found dead in a rural area of Islamabad Loi Bher.

Mohammad Rafaqat, a peon working in Pakistan Navy.

In the morning the neighbors noticed that there was no activity in the house and that none of the house inmates had come out for three days. They tried to enter the house but found locked from inside, then they called the police.

A gas heater was also found on the burnt-out quilt. The bodies were shifted to the hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the family.

