Five Family Persons Die After Fire Breaks Out At House In Mardan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2024 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) At least five family persons including women were killed when a fire broke out in a mud house at Rustam Bagh Jibran area of Mardan on early Saturday morning.
As per initial reports, rescue officials 1122 said that the house, built on a mountain, served as an accommodation for the devotees of a nearby shrine, a private news channels reported.
Upon receiving the information, the firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.
The bodies were later shifted to a hospital.
