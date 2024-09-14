Five family persons die after fire breaks out at house in Mardan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) At least five family persons including women were killed when a fire broke out in a mud house at Rustam Bagh Jibran area of Mardan on early Saturday morning.

As per initial reports, rescue officials 1122 said that the house, built on a mountain, served as an accommodation for the devotees of a nearby shrine, a private news channels reported.

Upon receiving the information, the firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.

The bodies were later shifted to a hospital.