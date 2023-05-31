Five farmers booked over water theft:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The irrigation task force team arrested five farmers on the charge of water theft from the canals in the district here on Wednesday.

According to the official sources,the teams of the irrigation department conducted raids in Chak 46-SB,Jhala Makhdoom village,Chak 25 NB and adjoining areas and caught five farmers, including Muhammad Ali,Shahzad,Muhammad Khan,Arif Hussain and Muhammad Ashraf who were stealing water from main canals.

On the reports of irrigation authorities, police registered cases against the water pilferers.