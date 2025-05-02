Five Farmers Booked Over Water Theft
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 01:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) An irrigation task-force team on Friday caught five farmers on the charge of water theft from canals in the district.
According to official sources,the teams of the irrigation department conducted raids in various areas of the districts including Chak no.100 NB and surrounding villages and caught Muhammad Zubair,Aslam and others who were stealing water from canals.
Police registered cases against the water pilferers.
