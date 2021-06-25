UrduPoint.com
Five FC Personnel Martyred In Terrorists’ Attack In Sibbi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 36 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 11:26 AM

Five FC personnel martyred in terrorists’ attack in Sibbi

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) says the FC personnel came under discussion they patrolling in the area.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2021) At least five personnel of Frontier Corps (FC) were martryred in terrorists attack in Sibbi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The ISPR said the FC personnel came under attack when they were patrolling in the area.

The army launched search operation in the area to arrest the terrorists from the site. The security officer said that investigation into the matter was also started.

More Stories From Pakistan

