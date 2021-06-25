UrduPoint.com
Five FC Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom Thwarting Terrorists Attack On Patrolling Party In Sibi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 12:39 PM

Five FC soldiers embrace martyrdom thwarting terrorists attack on patrolling party in Sibi

Five soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan embraced martyrdom on Friday while thwarting terrorists' attack on the FC patrolling party in Sangan area of District Sibi, Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Five soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan embraced martyrdom on Friday while thwarting terrorists' attack on the FC patrolling party in Sangan area of District Sibi, Balochistan.

The spokesperson of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement issued here said the terrorists targeted Frontier Corps patrolling party in Sangan, District Sibi where during the exchange of fire heavy losses were inflicted on to the terrorists in men and materials.

The five brave martyred soldiers who valiantly fought back the terrorists during the attack were identified as Havaldar Zafar Ali Khan resident of Lakki Marvat, Lance Naik Hidayat ullah resident of Lakki Marvat, Lance Naik Nasir Abbas resident of Bhakkar, Lance Naik Basheer Ahmed resident of Naseerabad and Sepoy Noor Ullah resident of Lakki Marvat.

The ISPR further told that a sanitization and search operation was also in progress to block the escape routes of the terrorists and apprehend the perpetrators.

The Armed Forces spokesperson said such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by Hostile Intelligence Agencies cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

The Security forces were determined to neutralize their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives, it added.

