Five Female Passengers Die, Many Others Injured In Road Mishap

Sun 01st December 2019 | 04:00 PM

Five female passengers die, many others injured in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st December, 2019) At least five women were killed while five others sustained severe injuries as speeding tractor trolley turned turtle in Muzaffargarh.According to details, a speedy tractor trolley turned turtle and as a result five women died and many other got injured while over 40 female passengers were present on the tractor when the incident took place.

Receiving information about the mishap, security personnel arrived at the scene and shifted the victims to nearby hospital for medical assistance.

