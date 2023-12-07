Open Menu

Five Fertilizers Godowns Sealed On Over Pricing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2023 | 09:27 PM

An official team of the district administration sealed five fertilizers godowns in rural areas of Muzaffargarh on Thursday on charge selling fertilizers bags at high price

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) An official team of the district administration sealed five fertilizers godowns in rural areas of Muzaffargarh on Thursday on charge selling fertilizers bags at high price.

In compliance with the orders of deputy commissioner Mian Usman Ali, assistant commissioner Nasir Shahzad accompanying assistant director agriculture Abdur Razzaq visited shops in rural areas in the suburbs of city and sealed five fertilizers godowns at Aalooday Wali and Rohillanwali.

Officials said that fertilizers mafia involved in selling fertilizers at high price at a time when it was needed for wheat crop would not be spared.

