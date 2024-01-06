Open Menu

Five Fertilizers Shops Sealed, Owners Held For Overcharging

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Five fertilizers shops sealed, owners held for overcharging

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The local administration sealed five fertilizer shops and also arrested their owners for overcharging in Dera Ghazi Khan district.

According to the agriculture department and police sources, Assistant Director of Agriculture Kaleem Koraiya visited different areas to ensure the sale of fertilizers at the recommended prices.

He, however, found five dealers involved in overcharging. He sealed shops and also got cases registered against the dealers. The dealers were also arrested. Nobody will be allowed to earn undue amounts from farmers. The sale of fertilizers at exorbitant prices could harm the government's efforts to produce maximum wheat and other crops.

Related Topics

Police Agriculture Sale Dera Ghazi Khan From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

Kosovo follows Serbia to end licence plate dispute

11 hours ago
 96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebr ..

96th birth anniversary of Shaheed ZA Bhutto celebrates in Larkana

11 hours ago
 Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early ..

Wall Street up despite US jobs data dashing early rate cut hopes

11 hours ago
 Senegal court rejects opposition leader's presiden ..

Senegal court rejects opposition leader's presidential bid

11 hours ago
Global food prices drop 13.7% in 2023: FAO

Global food prices drop 13.7% in 2023: FAO

11 hours ago
 Academicians play vital role in driving movements ..

Academicians play vital role in driving movements forward : Mushaal

12 hours ago
 Israel carried out nearly 600 attacks on Gaza hosp ..

Israel carried out nearly 600 attacks on Gaza hospitals since Oct 7, says WHO

12 hours ago
 Iraq PM says determined to end presence of US-led ..

Iraq PM says determined to end presence of US-led coalition

12 hours ago
 'Akbari Sarai' renovation begins

'Akbari Sarai' renovation begins

12 hours ago
 Senegal Constitutional Council rejects opposition ..

Senegal Constitutional Council rejects opposition leader's presidential candidac ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan