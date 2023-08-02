Five fined for burning garbage

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :District government has imposed a fine on five citizens for burning garbage during a special campaign launched against violators of the anti-smog campaign here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the provincial government, the district administration has started strict action against the violators of the anti-smog campaign. The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) launched a special operation in different areas of the city and imposed fine on five citizens for burning garbage.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqoob also directed officers concerned to start a special awareness campaign in the city. He said that smoky vehicles, burning of crop remaining and garbage burning were turning as one of the main reasons for smog.

He said that anti-smog activities would be started soon to prevent smog adding that not only fine would be imposed over violations but FIRs would also be registered against the violators.