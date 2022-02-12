UrduPoint.com

Five Fireworks Dealers Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Five fireworks dealers arrested

The Police have arrested five fireworks dealers during a crackdown and recovered a huge quantity of fireworks items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :The Police have arrested five fireworks dealers during a crackdown and recovered a huge quantity of fireworks items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in line with the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO), City Police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) launched a crackdown against firework dealers and managed to arrest Muhammad Taha, Qaiser Jmeel and Aamir Bashir, three fireworks dealers and recovered an ample quantity of fireworks from them.

Pirwadhai police netted Farhad with huge quantity of fireworks while Gunjmandi police also seized fireworks and nabbed Zeeshan.

Separate cases have been registered against the fireworks dealers, Police confirmed.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal said no one would be allowed to violate the law and the violators would be treated with iron hands.

