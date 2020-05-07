UrduPoint.com
Five Flights To Airlift Stranded Pakistanis From Qatar : Zulfi Bukhari

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 03:08 PM

Five flights to airlift stranded Pakistanis from Qatar : Zulfi Bukhari

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has indicated that five special flights would bring stranded citizens to Pakistan from Qatar in next two weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has indicated that five special flights would bring stranded citizens to Pakistan from Qatar in next two weeks.

Addressing to Pakistani community via teleconference, he said currently 5,500 Pakistanis were stuck in Qatar due to closure of International flight operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Zulfikar Bukhari told the teleconference that 700 laid off Pakistani workers would be repatriated to Pakistan from the middle East and their travel expenses would be provided by their foreign employers.

"These unemployed Pakistanis will be given employment through Kamyab Jawan program," he added.

The SAPM vowed to send two community welfare attache to Qatar in the next few days, said a press release issued by the overseas ministry.

The virtual town hall meeting was arranged by the OP&HRD Ministry to inform the community about the decisions taken by the government to provide relief to the Pakistani Diaspora in the wake of coronavirus.

The meeting was attended by more than 50 people including officials of Pakistan's embassy and ambassador in Qatar.

